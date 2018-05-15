SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) is Gladius Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF comprises 5.7% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF worth $49,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,803,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,867,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,251,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,144,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF opened at $352.26 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $351.74 and a 52-week high of $354.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8614 per share. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

