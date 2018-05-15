SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFI. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF opened at $47.83 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0894 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.