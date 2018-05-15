Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf (RWX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,148,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,388 shares during the period. Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf comprises about 0.5% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf worth $1,526,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf during the fourth quarter valued at $6,728,000.

Get Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf alerts:

RWX stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.