SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (JNK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,208,610 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 13th total of 55,832,991 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,063,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.