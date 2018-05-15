SpaceCoin (SPACE) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SpaceCoin has a total market capitalization of $248,286.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00048613 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,022.40 or 3.65671000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00186191 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004402 BTC.

About SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin (SPACE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 22,707,884 coins. SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info . SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

