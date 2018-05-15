S&P Global (SPGI) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,226,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,923,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.36.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $167,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,317,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $199.07 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $197.70 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

