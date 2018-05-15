Southwest Gas (SWX) Director Thomas A. Thomas Acquires 1,000 Shares

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Director Thomas A. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $72,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.56 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,632,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Southwest Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southwest Gas by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 298,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Southwest Gas by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

