Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SONA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.76. 48,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,337. The company has a market capitalization of $402.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 8.02%. sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, insider Georgia S. Derrico purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $49,848.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,339 shares of company stock worth $368,861. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 166.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 123.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,707 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.