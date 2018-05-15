SoonCoin (SOON) Price Down 26.8% This Week

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. SoonCoin has a total market capitalization of $100,953.00 and approximately $719.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SoonCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One SoonCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SoonCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,730.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.95 or 0.16371200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00180804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.01488630 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014881 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003251 BTC.

SoonCoin Coin Profile

SoonCoin (SOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin . The official website for SoonCoin is www.sooncoin.com

Buying and Selling SoonCoin

SoonCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SoonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.