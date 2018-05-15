SONM Reaches Market Cap of $123.27 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $123.27 million and $8.24 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Lykke Exchange, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004148 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00760246 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00056845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00148982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00092506 BTC.

About SONM

SONM was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.io

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Lykke Exchange, Liqui, HitBTC, COSS, Kucoin, YoBit, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

