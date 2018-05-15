Sonic Automotive (SAH) versus Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Critical Survey

Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sonic Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sonic Automotive pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Group 1 Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.87 billion 0.09 $92.98 million $1.85 11.19 Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.13 $213.44 million $7.73 8.98

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Automotive. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonic Automotive and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 3 1 0 2.25 Group 1 Automotive 1 7 1 0 2.00

Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus target price of $81.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 0.92% 11.09% 2.23% Group 1 Automotive 1.86% 15.47% 3.43%

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Sonic Automotive on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 15, 2018, it owned and operated 230 franchises, 175 dealership locations, and 48 collision centers that offer 32 brands of automobiles. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

