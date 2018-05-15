Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Philip Morris International (PM) Share Price

Headlines about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3503225523549 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International traded down $0.93, hitting $79.93, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 8,023,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,399. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 72.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

In other news, insider Jerry Whitson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $248,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,989,640 and have sold 162,650 shares worth $14,713,540. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.