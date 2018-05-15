Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Price

News headlines about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Federal Realty Investment Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3783771374082 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $130.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.41. 217,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $116.64 and a 1-year high of $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

