Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ONEOK (OKE) Share Price

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.795 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 180.68%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

In other news, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

