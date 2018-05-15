Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Belden (BDC) Share Price

News articles about Belden (NYSE:BDC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Belden earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6536605249723 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Cross Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of Belden opened at $54.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $605.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.55 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.31 per share, with a total value of $108,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,651.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.