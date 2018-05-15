Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Foundation Medicine (FMI) Share Price

News coverage about Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Medicine earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1463531963269 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

FMI opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Foundation Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 299.63% and a negative net margin of 84.96%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, COO Konstantin Fiedler sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $26,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent A. Miller sold 32,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $2,460,454.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

