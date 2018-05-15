Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kosmos Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.5572890042168 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

