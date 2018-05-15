Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Graco (GGG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Graco (NYSE:GGG) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.8301533542561 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco opened at $45.66 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $46.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $684,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Mchale sold 221,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $10,003,967.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,485,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.