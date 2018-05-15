Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Acacia Communications (ACIA) Share Price

News stories about Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.3995015854255 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.11. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $37.24.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS started coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 893 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $34,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 23,225 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,717 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,579 in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

