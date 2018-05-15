Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cosan (CZZ) Stock Price

News coverage about Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cosan earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2434526177737 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CZZ opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.35. Cosan has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.97%. equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

