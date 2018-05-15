Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Telus (TU) Stock Price

News articles about Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.8235918732642 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price target on shares of Telus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. 280,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,876. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telus has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Telus had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Telus will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Telus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Telus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

