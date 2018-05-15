Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Price

Media stories about Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5041025473405 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Marathon Petroleum traded down $1.05, reaching $77.29, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 5,758,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,626. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.38 per share, with a total value of $101,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,035.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

