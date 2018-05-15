Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Share Price

Media headlines about EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EXACT Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3349085939701 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

EXAS stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.86. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,490.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $85,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,759. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

