Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AerCap (AER) Stock Price

Media headlines about AerCap (NYSE:AER) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AerCap earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7936231930144 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 553,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.52%. AerCap’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

