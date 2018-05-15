Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mastercard (MA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.4363402284657 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $192.00. 2,747,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $192.14. The company has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Argus raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $692,266.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,049.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,209 shares of company stock valued at $56,620,393. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

