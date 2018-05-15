Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price

Media stories about Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paychex earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9850228280296 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,551. Paychex has a twelve month low of $62.99 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

