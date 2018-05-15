Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Masonite International (DOOR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masonite International earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5845522523632 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Masonite International opened at $64.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Masonite International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $517.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Masonite International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

