Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HMS (HMSY) Share Price

Media coverage about HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HMS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2129109149168 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on HMS from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HMS from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of HMS opened at $20.80 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . HMS has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that HMS will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

