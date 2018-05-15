Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.02

News headlines about Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solid Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 42.8620864988899 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Instinet started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

SLDB opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

