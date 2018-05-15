SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a market cap of $14.55 million and $8,428.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.01663110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004434 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014796 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016740 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036986 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,430,724 coins and its circulating supply is 42,583,717 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

