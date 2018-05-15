Societe Generale Reiterates “€24.70” Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Societe Generale set a €24.70 ($29.40) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €26.50 ($31.55) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a €30.00 ($35.71) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($33.33) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.24) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($31.55) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.31 ($27.75).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €27.06 ($32.21) on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €14.14 ($16.83) and a 1 year high of €26.64 ($31.71).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

