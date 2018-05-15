Social Reality (SRAX) Releases Earnings Results

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 28.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%.

Shares of SRAX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.78. Social Reality has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Social Reality, Inc, an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

