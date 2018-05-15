Snovio (SNOV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,016.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Snovio has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Snovio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bibox and Kucoin. Snovio has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $66,016.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

