Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Holdings in Innoviva (INVA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,668 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.19% of Innoviva worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $113,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $88,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Innoviva opened at $14.71 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a current ratio of 27.89 and a quick ratio of 27.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.12. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

