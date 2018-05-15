Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 63,770 Shares of MSCI (MSCI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,171.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,770 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,212,000 after buying an additional 456,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,666,000 after buying an additional 313,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,233,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,684,000 after buying an additional 185,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $19,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of MSCI opened at $160.54 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. MSCI has a 12-month low of $159.34 and a 12-month high of $162.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. MSCI had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

