Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $7.60 Million Position in Monsanto (MON)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MON opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. Monsanto has a 1-year low of $124.84 and a 1-year high of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.09). Monsanto had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Monsanto’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MON. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monsanto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.61.

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

