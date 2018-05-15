Smith (A.O.) Co. (AOS) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Smith (A.O.) were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Smith (A.O.) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith (A.O.) opened at $63.66 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Smith has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.76 million. Smith (A.O.) had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.10%. Smith (A.O.)’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. analysts expect that Smith will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Smith (A.O.)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $435,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,271,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $163,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,772.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,643. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith (A.O.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Smith (A.O.) from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

