SMART Global Holdings (SGH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SMART Global were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SMART Global by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95,914 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,934 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $90,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,104,856 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,701. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMART Global opened at $46.06 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . SMART Global Holdings has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.58.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. SMART Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

