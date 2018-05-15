SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AM3D. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.62) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €24.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($51.19) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.14 ($45.41).

SLM Solutions Group opened at €33.30 ($39.64) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €29.31 ($34.89) and a 1 year high of €49.75 ($59.23).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

