SL Green Realty (SLG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SL Green Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6521771137175 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

SLG stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,798. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.10). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other SL Green Realty news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, SL Green held interests in 121 Manhattan buildings totaling 50.0 million square feet.

