Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 39,800 Shares of MetLife (MET)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MetLife and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

