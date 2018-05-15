Skba Capital Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,600,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,218,281,000 after acquiring an additional 751,366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 122,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,331,000 after acquiring an additional 608,967 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 178,849 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth $21,020,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,354,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $12,221,320 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRS stock opened at $155.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $154.43 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

HRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

