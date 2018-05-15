Skba Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 94.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $11,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,755,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,293,253.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 22,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,805,548.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,472 shares of company stock worth $29,328,215. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and opened at $83.07 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.