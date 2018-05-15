Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 151.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,482 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 76.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 704,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $4,819,197.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,008,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,797,439 shares of company stock worth $11,928,271. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

