Simon Property Group (SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 on May 31st

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $156.81 and a 1 year high of $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.87.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

