Simon Property Group (SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 on May 31st

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $156.81 and a 1 year high of $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.87.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Dividend History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

