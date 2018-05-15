Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 346.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

SAMG stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Al Messina sold 2,599 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $40,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard R. Hough III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $61,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $391,297 over the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

