Signet Jewelers (SIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Signet Jewelers posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $187,065.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,093.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers traded down $0.05, hitting $38.08, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,836. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.