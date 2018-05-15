Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.20, for a total value of $457,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,467.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,760 shares of company stock worth $2,369,359. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman opened at $318.72 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.52. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $318.44 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.76.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

