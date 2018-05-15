Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,839,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,623 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,868,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,557,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,915,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,271,000 after purchasing an additional 202,132 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,223,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 723,148 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price objective on Genesis Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Genesis Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $249,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,191.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEL opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.23%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

