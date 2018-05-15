Sierra Metals (SMTS) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTS. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of Sierra Metals opened at $2.75 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $199,337,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

